Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia

2024-10-10 | 09:30
Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia
Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia

Iranian sources reported to Sky News Arabia that there are suspicions regarding the alleged espionage of Esmail Qaani, the head of the Quds Force, in connection with Israel.

Additionally, the sources indicated that Qaani suffered a heart attack and was transferred to the hospital during the course of his interrogation.

Israeli army intercepts drone approaching Israel over the Red Sea
Syria state media reports 'Israeli' attack on Homs province
