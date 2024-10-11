Israeli Minister Gallant leaves cabinet meeting after clash with Transportation Minister over soldiers' refusal to serve

Middle East News
2024-10-11 | 04:12
High views
Israeli Minister Gallant leaves cabinet meeting after clash with Transportation Minister over soldiers' refusal to serve

On Friday, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant left a cabinet meeting after a confrontation with Transportation Minister Miri Regev. 

The clash occurred following the announcement that 130 Israeli soldiers had refused to serve until the hostages held by Hamas were released.

