Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hit back at comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, saying the country's founding was achieved by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, not a U.N. ruling.



"A reminder to the president of France: It was not the U.N. resolution that established the State of Israel, but rather the victory achieved in the war of independence with the blood of heroic fighters, many of whom were Holocaust survivors - including from the Vichy regime in France," Netanyahu said to a statement.



AFP