Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Israeli PM Netanyahu tells France's Macron: Israel was created through war, not UN ruling
2024-10-15 | 13:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu tells France's Macron: Israel was created through war, not UN ruling
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hit back at comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, saying the country's founding was achieved by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, not a U.N. ruling.
"A reminder to the president of France: It was not the U.N. resolution that established the State of Israel, but rather the victory achieved in the war of independence with the blood of heroic fighters, many of whom were Holocaust survivors - including from the Vichy regime in France," Netanyahu said to a statement.
AFP
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
France
Emmanuel Macron
