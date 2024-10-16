News
Egypt's FM urges European 'unity' on Gaza and Lebanon, warns against sending 'wrong messages' to Israel
2024-10-16 | 10:24
Egypt's FM urges European 'unity' on Gaza and Lebanon, warns against sending 'wrong messages' to Israel
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed concerns over the divided stance of European countries regarding the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, stating that such divisions send "wrong messages" to Israel and the region.
He emphasized that these divisions must end.
At a press conference with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Abdelatty welcomed Spain's recognition of Palestine, calling on other countries to follow suit.
Albares, in turn, praised Egypt's mediation efforts in Gaza and called for an end to violence in Lebanon, urging the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701.
