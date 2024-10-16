Israel places 'great importance' on UNIFIL mission, claims foreign minister  

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the activities of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, near the border, are of "great importance" and that the force could play a vital role when the war with Hezbollah ends.



"Israel places great importance on the activities of UNIFIL and has no intention of harming the organization or its personnel," said Katz in a statement posted on X, adding: "Israel views UNIFIL as playing an important role in the 'day after' following the war against Hezbollah."

AFP