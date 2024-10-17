Yemen’s Houthis say US strikes ‘will not pass without response’

Middle East News
2024-10-17 | 07:44
High views
Yemen’s Houthis say US strikes ‘will not pass without response’
Yemen’s Houthis say US strikes ‘will not pass without response’

Yemen’s Houthis vowed to retaliate on Thursday after the United States conducted multiple strikes with heavy B-2 bombers on weapons storage facilities in areas controlled by the Iran-backed group.

“We confirm that the American aggression will not pass without a response,” said a statement from the Iran-backed Houthis’ political bureau.

World News

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

United States

Strikes

Weapons

Storage

