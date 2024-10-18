Two German government spokespersons said Friday that the death of Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas' political bureau, should lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages.



A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a regular press conference that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had concluded a meeting with her U.S. counterpart earlier on Friday.



She affirmed that "this (Sinwar's death) could be a turning point to achieving a ceasefire, freeing the hostages, and getting more aid into Gaza."



A government spokesperson added that they could not comment on who might succeed Sinwar as the leader of Hamas, but emphasized, "There really needs to be a ceasefire and a resolution to these issues."





Reuters