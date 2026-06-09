Trump says pilots safe after US Army Apache goes down near Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said early on Tuesday that the pilots of a U.S. Army ‌Apache helicopter that went down near the Strait of Hormuz "are fine."



Speaking on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport before returning to Washington, D.C., Trump ⁠said there was "nobody injured."



The New York Times reported late on Monday that a U.S. Army Apache helicopter gunship went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and its two crew ‌members ⁠were safely rescued, citing two people briefed on the incident.



It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian ⁠fire, experienced mechanical failure or encountered some other problem, the report said.



Reuters