News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sirens sounded in central Israel after a projectile crossed from Lebanon, Israeli army says
Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 00:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sirens sounded in central Israel after a projectile crossed from Lebanon, Israeli army says
Sirens sounded in central Israel as a projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling into open ground, the army said on Tuesday.
Alerts sounded in the Samaria area and Modi'in Illit, the Israeli military added a statement.
Israel's multi-layered air defenses have intercepted the vast majority of missiles and drones fired at it since the start of the Gaza war.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Sirens
Israel
Projectile
Lebanon
Army
Next
Israeli army strikes 230 targets in Lebanon and Gaza in the last 24 hours
Rocket lands near settlements adjacent to the Green Line east of Tel Aviv, Israeli media reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-12
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee as 30 projectiles cross from Lebanon, Israeli army confirms
Middle East News
2024-10-12
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee as 30 projectiles cross from Lebanon, Israeli army confirms
0
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli army activates air raid sirens in central Israel after projectiles fired from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli army activates air raid sirens in central Israel after projectiles fired from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-19
Israeli army says at least 115 projectiles fired from Lebanon on Saturday
Middle East News
2024-10-19
Israeli army says at least 115 projectiles fired from Lebanon on Saturday
0
Middle East News
2024-10-14
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel; Israeli army reports interceptions
Middle East News
2024-10-14
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel; Israeli army reports interceptions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:10
Iranian FM says risk of war expansion high, situation in Gaza and Lebanon is catastrophic
Middle East News
02:10
Iranian FM says risk of war expansion high, situation in Gaza and Lebanon is catastrophic
0
Middle East News
01:09
Complete halt of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport as military announces emergency measures in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
01:09
Complete halt of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport as military announces emergency measures in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reports
0
Lebanon News
01:03
Hezbollah targets "Stella Maris" naval base northwest of Haifa with advanced rocket barrage
Lebanon News
01:03
Hezbollah targets "Stella Maris" naval base northwest of Haifa with advanced rocket barrage
0
Lebanon News
00:40
Hezbollah targets Iron Dome in suburbs of Tel Aviv with advanced missiles
Lebanon News
00:40
Hezbollah targets Iron Dome in suburbs of Tel Aviv with advanced missiles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
0
World News
2024-08-16
Kremlin aide says NATO and the West helped Ukraine attack Russia
World News
2024-08-16
Kremlin aide says NATO and the West helped Ukraine attack Russia
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07
Israel's Netanyahu vows to press on Hamas fight on October 7 anniversary
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07
Israel's Netanyahu vows to press on Hamas fight on October 7 anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
2
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
3
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
4
Lebanon News
17:34
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
Lebanon News
17:34
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
5
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
6
Lebanon News
14:33
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
Lebanon News
14:33
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
7
Lebanon News
14:56
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
Lebanon News
14:56
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
8
Lebanon News
15:47
Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports
Lebanon News
15:47
Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More