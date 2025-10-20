Israeli government spokesperson: Netanyahu met with Witkoff, Kushner on Monday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-10-2025 | 08:51
High views
Israeli government spokesperson: Netanyahu met with Witkoff, Kushner on Monday
0min
Israeli government spokesperson: Netanyahu met with Witkoff, Kushner on Monday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Monday to discuss developments and updates in the region.


Reuters
 
