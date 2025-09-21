News
Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
21-09-2025 | 07:01
Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA
An Israeli force crossed into the southern Lebanese town of Ramyeh shortly after midnight, carried out a house demolition, and withdrew at dawn, the National News Agency reported Sunday.
