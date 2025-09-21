Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA

Lebanon News
21-09-2025 | 07:01
Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA
Israeli force carries out overnight raid and house demolition in Ramyeh, South Lebanon: NNA

An Israeli force crossed into the southern Lebanese town of Ramyeh shortly after midnight, carried out a house demolition, and withdrew at dawn, the National News Agency reported Sunday.

Lebanon News

South Lebanon

Israel

Raids

Ramyeh

Army

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year
