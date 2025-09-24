Israeli media: Four injured after drone launched from Yemen crashes in Eilat

24-09-2025 | 11:19
Israeli media: Four injured after drone launched from Yemen crashes in Eilat
Israeli media: Four injured after drone launched from Yemen crashes in Eilat

Israeli media reported that at least four people were injured after a drone launched from Yemen crashed into the Red Sea city of Eilat, located on the border with Jordan and Egypt.

Reuters

