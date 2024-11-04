News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with UNRWA
Middle East News
2024-11-04 | 01:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with UNRWA
Israel has officially notified the United Nations that it was canceling the agreement that regulated its relations with the main U.N. relief organization for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) since 1967, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.
Last month, the Israeli parliament passed legislation banning UNRWA from operating in Israel and stopping Israeli authorities from cooperating with the organization, which provides aid and education services to millions of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
Israel has long been critical of UNRWA, set up in the wake of the 1948 war that broke out at the time of the creation of the state of Israel, accusing it of anti-Israel bias and saying it perpetuates the conflict by maintaining Palestinians in a permanent refugee status.
Since the start of the Gaza war in October last year, it has also said that the organization has been deeply infiltrated by Hamas in Gaza, accusing some of its staff of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
The legislation has alarmed the United Nations and some of Israel's Western allies, who fear it will further worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel has been fighting Hamas militants for a year. The ban does not refer to operations in the Palestinian territories or elsewhere.
Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement that despite the overwhelming evidence "we submitted to the U.N. highlighting how Hamas infiltrated UNRWA, the U.N. did nothing to address this reality."
The legislation does not directly outlaw UNRWA's operations in the West Bank and Gaza, both considered by international law to be outside the state of Israel but under Israeli occupation.
But it will severely impact its ability to work in those areas, and there has been deep alarm among aid groups and many of Israel's partners.
The Israeli foreign ministry said activity by other international organizations would be expanded, and "preparations will be made to end the connection with UNRWA and to boost alternatives to UNRWA."
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
UNRWA
United Nations
Gaza
Hamas
Next
Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58
UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58
UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:20
Israeli army estimates six-month timeline to dismantle Hamas infrastructure in North Gaza, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:20
Israeli army estimates six-month timeline to dismantle Hamas infrastructure in North Gaza, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30
Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30
Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Hamas official says ready to stop fighting if Israel accepts Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Hamas official says ready to stop fighting if Israel accepts Gaza truce
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:46
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
Middle East News
01:46
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
0
Middle East News
01:30
Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media
Middle East News
01:30
Drone intercepted in Upper Galilee; no sirens activated: Israeli media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:54
Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:54
Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
0
Lebanon News
13:38
Israeli army claims targeted strike 'eliminates' Hezbollah aerial unit operative Ali Barakat
Lebanon News
13:38
Israeli army claims targeted strike 'eliminates' Hezbollah aerial unit operative Ali Barakat
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
2
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
3
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
6
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
8
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More