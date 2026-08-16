Iran executes man convicted of running over police during January protests

Middle East News
16-08-2026 | 06:56
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Iran executes man convicted of running over police during January protests
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Iran executes man convicted of running over police during January protests

Iran executed a man convicted of deliberately driving his car into police ‌officers during anti-government protests in the city of Karaj in January, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Shahram Sadeghi ⁠was accused of driving a car into police officers in Karaj on January 8, injuring seven officers, one of whom was reportedly left in a coma for three months, according to ‌Tasnim ⁠news agency.

The Karaj Revolutionary Court sentenced Sadeghi to death and confiscation of his assets for what authorities ⁠described as an “operational action” in favour of Israel, the United States and hostile ⁠groups under Iran's espionage law.

The Supreme Court upheld the ⁠sentence and it was carried out early on Sunday, according to the judiciary.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Execution

Karaj

Israel

United States

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