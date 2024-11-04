War monitor says two killed in Israel strikes south of Damascus

At least two Hezbollah members were killed Monday near the Sayyeda Zeinab area south of Damascus, home to an important Shiite sanctuary and guarded by pro-Iranian groups, a war monitor said.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the strikes hit a house "used by members of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard," in a farm in the Sayyeda Zeinab area.Two Hezbollah members were killed, and several others were wounded, according to the monitor.Syrian state media also reported the strikes but said they only caused material damage."At approximately 5:18 p.m. (14:15 GMT), the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting a number of civilian sites south of Damascus, which led to some material losses," the official SANA news agency said, citing a military source.The blasts were heard in the neighboring Jaramana suburb of Damascus, according to an AFP photographer, as ambulances headed to the area.AFP