Iraq states will not allow its territory to be used in Mideast conflicts

Iraq said Wednesday it would not allow its territory to be used for attacks related to the conflict in the Middle East, with Iran threatening retaliation for an Israeli missile attack.



After a National Security Council meeting, a statement called reports suggesting Iraqi territory might be used as a launch point "pretexts aiming to excuse aggression against Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity."



The statement came after U.S. news site Axios recently cited an Israeli intelligence source as saying an Iranian response could come from territory inside Iraq.



AFP