Israel President says Amsterdam clash reminiscent of October 7 attack

Middle East News
2024-11-08 | 03:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel President says Amsterdam clash reminiscent of October 7 attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel President says Amsterdam clash reminiscent of October 7 attack

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday condemned clashes in Amsterdam after a Europa League football match, saying the "shocking images" of violence were reminiscent of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year.
 
"We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands," Herzog said in a statement on X.
 
AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Amsterdam

Isaac Herzog

Tel Aviv

Europa League

LBCI Next
Israel top diplomat heads to Amsterdam after football clash
Hezbollah targets Ramat David airbase near Haifa, Israel, with rocket salvo
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:14

First flight with Israelis evacuated from Amsterdam lands in Tel Aviv

LBCI
World News
09:15

France will not call off Israel game after violence in Amsterdam: Interior minister

LBCI
World News
08:08

Israel foreign ministry says all unaccounted Israelis in Amsterdam located

LBCI
World News
05:51

German FM says attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam "shameful"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Hezbollah states fired missiles at central Israel air base

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Israel's PM orders Mossad to prepare plan to prevent unrest at sporting events

LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

Netanyahu appoints Yechiel Leiteras Israel's ambassador to the United States

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,508

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Taiwan's Gold Apollo says Hezbollah pagers made by Hungary partner BAC Consulting KFT

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Iran's President Pezeshkian tells CNN: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah threaten regional conflict

LBCI
World News
02:03

Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:54

Rockets fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and Western Galilee, Israeli Channel 12 reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More