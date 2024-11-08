Israel President says Amsterdam clash reminiscent of October 7 attack

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday condemned clashes in Amsterdam after a Europa League football match, saying the "shocking images" of violence were reminiscent of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year.



"We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands," Herzog said in a statement on X.



AFP