Israel President says Amsterdam clash reminiscent of October 7 attack
2024-11-08 | 03:36
Israel President says Amsterdam clash reminiscent of October 7 attack
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday condemned clashes in Amsterdam after a Europa League football match, saying the "shocking images" of violence were reminiscent of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year.
"We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands," Herzog said in a statement on X.
AFP
