Iranian FM affirms: Iran is not after nuclear weapons

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed in a post on X that "Iran is not after nuclear weapons."



He continued: "This is a policy based on Islamic teachings and our security calculations."



Araghchi claimed: "Remember the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran right after our President's inauguration? Everyone knows who did it and why."



"Now, with another election, a new scenario is fabricated with the same goal," he added, affirming that the American people "have made their decision. And Iran respects their right to elect the President of their choice. The path forward is also a choice. It begins with respect."

