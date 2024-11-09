Iranian FM affirms: Iran is not after nuclear weapons

Remember the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran right after our President's inauguration? Everyone knows who did it and why.
Now, with another election, a new scenario is fabricated with the same goal: as a killer does not exist in reality, scriptwriters are brought in…
— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 9, 2024
Remember the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran right after our President's inauguration? Everyone knows who did it and why.
Now, with another election, a new scenario is fabricated with the same goal: as a killer does not exist in reality, scriptwriters are brought in…