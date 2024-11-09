Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites in Galilee and Haifa with rocket attacks

In separate statements, Hezbollah said that the group's fighters targeted artillery positions that have been shelling southern villages and cities with cluster munition in HaGoshrim, in the Galilee panhandle, with rocket barrages.



It also added that it targeted a technical base in Haifa, which, according to Hezbollah, is part of the Israeli Air Force and houses a training college for Air Force technicians, with a "salvo of advanced rockets."