Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning what it referred to as U.S.-Israeli "barbaric aggression" against Syria, Yemen, Gaza, and Lebanon.



The group described these actions as part of a broader open war waged by the "American-Zionist axis of evil" against the region's people, destabilizing countries, violating their sovereignty, and depleting their resources in an attempt to impose U.S. hegemony and serve Israeli interests.



Hezbollah emphasized that Israel's airstrikes and continuous incursions into Syrian territory were aimed at weakening the Syrian state and preventing its recovery, calling it a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty.



The group also commended the Syrian people's resilience, citing the recent Israeli incursion, which resulted in casualties, as proof of Syria's continued dedication to resisting occupation.



Regarding Yemen, Hezbollah denounced the "persistent U.S. aggression" and the "humanitarian atrocities" committed against the Yemeni people. The group claimed these actions were aimed at pressuring Yemen to abandon its support for Gaza and the Palestinian resistance.



Hezbollah also condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine, particularly Gaza, noting the "continued genocide" and displacement efforts happening under the "silent gaze" of the international community.



According to the statement, these actions demonstrate Israel's inability to break the Palestinian people's will to resist and stand firm in the face of occupation.



In Lebanon, Hezbollah pointed to repeated Israeli attacks and ongoing U.S. pressure, which, they argued, enabled Israel's crimes while American diplomats pushed Israeli demands on Lebanon.



The group called for regional unity to confront these "dangerous plans," which they said threaten the entire Middle East.



Hezbollah reiterated that the choice before the region was clear: either to resist or to surrender to Israel's plans to dominate and subjugate the people and resources of the region.



The group condemned these actions as "war crimes" and expressed solidarity with Syria, Yemen, and Palestine.