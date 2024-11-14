UN nuclear chief says achieving 'results' with Iran vital to avoid 'war'

Visiting United Nations nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said in Tehran Thursday that achieving "results" in talks with Iran is vital to avoid a war.



"It is indispensable to get, at this point in time, to some concrete, tangible, visible results that will indicate that this joint work is improving the situation... and in a general sense is moving us away from conflict and ultimately war," Grossi told a joint news conference with Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami.



AFP