UN nuclear chief says will visit key facilities in Iran on Friday

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi, on a visit to Iran, said Thursday that he would visit the uranium enrichment sites of Fordo and Natanz on Friday to help him have "a full picture" of the country's nuclear program.



"Tomorrow will be a very important step in my visit this time since I am going to be visiting important facilities in Fordo and Natanz, which are also going to help me in having a full picture of the evolution of the program," Grossi said alongside Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to a video sent to AFP by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



AFP