Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
Middle East News
2024-11-18 | 13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, according to AFP, that Israel will continue to operate militarily against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire deal is reached in Lebanon.
"The most important thing is not [the deal that] will be laid on paper [...] We will be forced to ensure our security in the north [of Israel] and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah's attacks [...] even after a ceasefire," to keep the group from rebuilding its forces, Netanyahu told the Israeli parliament.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Ceasefire
Next
Gantz says agreement with Lebanon must ensure Israel's freedom of action
Israeli army intercepts drone near Eilat approaching from east
Previous
