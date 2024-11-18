Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports

Middle East News
2024-11-18 | 13:22
High views
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, according to AFP, that Israel will continue to operate militarily against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire deal is reached in Lebanon.

"The most important thing is not [the deal that] will be laid on paper [...] We will be forced to ensure our security in the north [of Israel] and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah's attacks [...] even after a ceasefire," to keep the group from rebuilding its forces, Netanyahu told the Israeli parliament.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Ceasefire

