Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, according to AFP, that Israel will continue to operate militarily against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire deal is reached in Lebanon.



"The most important thing is not [the deal that] will be laid on paper [...] We will be forced to ensure our security in the north [of Israel] and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah's attacks [...] even after a ceasefire," to keep the group from rebuilding its forces, Netanyahu told the Israeli parliament.



AFP