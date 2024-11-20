Syria war monitor says death toll in Israeli attack on Palmyra rises to 11

Middle East News
2024-11-20 | 09:08
High views
Syria war monitor says death toll in Israeli attack on Palmyra rises to 11
Syria war monitor says death toll in Israeli attack on Palmyra rises to 11

A monitor of Syria's war said 11 pro-Iran fighters were killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra in the center of the country on Wednesday, raising an earlier toll of four dead.

The strikes killed "four non-Syrian fighters from pro-Iran groups and seven of Syrian nationality" and wounded "dozens, including at least seven civilians," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

War Monitor

Israel

Attack

Palmyra

Iran cautions European powers against submitting IAEA resolution against Tehran
US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments
