68 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israel strikes on Syria's Palmyra
Middle East News
2024-11-21 | 03:15
68 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israel strikes on Syria's Palmyra
Sixty-eight pro-Iran militants were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Syrian city of Palmyra, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said on Thursday.
Those killed in Wednesday's strikes included 42 fighters from pro-Iran Syrian groups, 26 foreign fighters, most of them from the Iraqi Al-Nujaba movement, and four from Lebanon's Hezbollah armed group, the monitor said.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Palmyra
Israel
Airstrike
Death Toll
