Iranian Minister of Economy to visit Saudi Arabia for World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies meeting

Iranian Minister of Economy and Finance, Abdolnaser Hemmati, will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday to participate in the 28th annual meeting of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), which will include companies from 100 countries.



The meeting will take place in Riyadh on November 25-27, 2024, under the theme "Harnessing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth: Scaling Investment Opportunities."