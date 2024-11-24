Netanyahu says will 'use all means' to deal with killers of Israeli rabbi in UAE

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel would "use all means to deal with the murderers" of an Israeli rabbi killed in an "abhorrent anti-Semitic" attack in the UAE.



"The murder of an Israeli citizen and a Chabad emissary is an abhorrent anti-Semitic terrorist attack," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting, referring to Tzvi Kogan, who was living and working in the Gulf state on behalf of an international religious Jewish movement.



"The State of Israel will use all means, and will deal with these murderers, and those who dispatched them, to the fullest extent of the law," he stated.





AFP