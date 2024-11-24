News
UAE confirms murder of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, says three arrested
Middle East News
2024-11-24 | 14:37
UAE confirms murder of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, says three arrested
The United Arab Emirates on Sunday confirmed the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan and said three suspects have been arrested, after what Israel called an anti-Semitic “terrorist attack.”
“The Ministry of Interior announced that the UAE authorities have arrested in record time the three perpetrators involved in the murder” of Zvi Kogan, a statement carried by the official WAM news agency said, after Israel reported the rabbi’s killing.
The UAE interior ministry described Kogan as “a Moldovan national according to his identification documents at the time of entry into the UAE, where he lived as a resident.”
It said the man’s family had filed a missing person’s report, prompting the formation of “a specialized search and investigation team” which led to discovery of the body, and to identification of the suspects.
The ministry gave no further detail of those arrested but said: “Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations.”
AFP
Middle East News
UAE
Murder
Israeli
Moldovan
Rabbi
Arrested
