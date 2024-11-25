Body of rabbi killed in UAE back in Israel: Airport

Middle East News
2024-11-25 | 11:15
High views
Body of rabbi killed in UAE back in Israel: Airport
Body of rabbi killed in UAE back in Israel: Airport

A plane carrying the body of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was murdered in the UAE, landed at Ben Gurion airport Monday, a spokeswoman for Israel's airport authority told AFP.

Chabad, the ultra-Orthodox Jewish movement that Kogan represented in the United Arab Emirates, said his funeral will take place at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) at the Mount of Olives in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Moldova

rabbi Zvi Kogan

UAE

Ben Gurion

