Body of rabbi killed in UAE back in Israel: Airport

A plane carrying the body of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was murdered in the UAE, landed at Ben Gurion airport Monday, a spokeswoman for Israel's airport authority told AFP.



Chabad, the ultra-Orthodox Jewish movement that Kogan represented in the United Arab Emirates, said his funeral will take place at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) at the Mount of Olives in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.



AFP