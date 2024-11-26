News
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Amal Shehadeh: Netanyahu holds talks with ministers ahead of security cabinet meeting on Lebanon ceasefire
Middle East News
2024-11-26 | 04:24
Amal Shehadeh: Netanyahu holds talks with ministers ahead of security cabinet meeting on Lebanon ceasefire
LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is consulting with a few ministers who are opposed to the proposed ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.
The number of dissenting ministers is reportedly limited to three, while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is expected to support the deal.
Shehadeh added that a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet, rather than the full government, is scheduled for 5:00 PM.
Netanyahu is reportedly opting for this format to secure approval for the ceasefire agreement.
Shehadeh stated that Israel is concerned Washington might take a unilateral decision by pushing for a U.N. Security Council vote on a ceasefire resolution for Lebanon.
Israel reportedly seeks to maintain control over the narrative, emphasizing that it initiated the ceasefire and imposed its desired conditions.
Shehadeh also revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received assurances from Washington that once Israel signs the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, the U.S. will release weapons it had previously withheld.
She clarified that Israel is talking about a ceasefire, not an agreement between Israel and Lebanon to end the war.
Shehadeh said, "Netanyahu claims that the agreement is based on Israel's terms, but this is not true. Israel initially rejected France's involvement in the monitoring committee for the agreement."
