UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Jerusalem rally 'violations'
Middle East News
28-05-2025 | 10:22
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Jerusalem rally 'violations'
The United Arab Emirates summoned Israel's ambassador to the country to express its condemnation of "provocative practices by Israeli extremists" during a rally in Jerusalem earlier this week, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
On Monday, a large rally in Jerusalem marking Israel's capture of the city's east in the 1967 war descended into chaos as far-right Israeli Jews confronted and assaulted Palestinians, fellow Israelis and journalists, witnesses said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Ambassador
UAE
Rally
Violations
0
World News
12:57
Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran
World News
12:57
Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran
0
World News
12:37
Iran may pause enrichment for US nod on nuclear rights, release of frozen funds, sources tell Reuters
World News
12:37
Iran may pause enrichment for US nod on nuclear rights, release of frozen funds, sources tell Reuters
0
World News
11:31
EU sanctions Syrian militia groups over deadly March violence
World News
11:31
EU sanctions Syrian militia groups over deadly March violence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
Palestinians in Gaza 'deserve more than survival,' says UN envoy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
Palestinians in Gaza 'deserve more than survival,' says UN envoy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
2
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
3
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
4
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
5
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
6
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
7
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:51
Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families
Lebanon News
03:51
Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families
