UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Jerusalem rally 'violations'

Middle East News
28-05-2025 | 10:22
High views
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Jerusalem rally 'violations'
0min
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Jerusalem rally 'violations'

The United Arab Emirates summoned Israel's ambassador to the country to express its condemnation of "provocative practices by Israeli extremists" during a rally in Jerusalem earlier this week, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

On Monday, a large rally in Jerusalem marking Israel's capture of the city's east in the 1967 war descended into chaos as far-right Israeli Jews confronted and assaulted Palestinians, fellow Israelis and journalists, witnesses said.

Reuters

Iran says it might accept American IAEA inspectors if nuclear deal with US is reached
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
