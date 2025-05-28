UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Jerusalem rally 'violations'

The United Arab Emirates summoned Israel's ambassador to the country to express its condemnation of "provocative practices by Israeli extremists" during a rally in Jerusalem earlier this week, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.



On Monday, a large rally in Jerusalem marking Israel's capture of the city's east in the 1967 war descended into chaos as far-right Israeli Jews confronted and assaulted Palestinians, fellow Israelis and journalists, witnesses said.



Reuters