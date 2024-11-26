Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israel has approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.



However, he warned in a speech that if Hezbollah rebuilds its infrastructure at the border or reestablishes tunnels, Israel will respond with force, potentially resuming the conflict.



He emphasized that any violations would be met with a strong response.



In a speech on Tuesday, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's ongoing commitment to countering Iran's nuclear ambitions.



He stated that Israel has already targeted Iran's defense capabilities and remains determined to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.



The Israeli Prime Minister further stated: "We are committed to bringing all hostages back, ending their suffering, and eliminating Hamas. We've targeted Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah leaders, and destroyed 'terrorist' sites across Lebanon."



He noted the three reasons that led Israel to agree to the ceasefire: focusing on Iran, rehabilitating the Israeli army, and separating the Lebanese front from the Gaza front.