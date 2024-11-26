News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
Middle East News
2024-11-26 | 13:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israel has approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.
However, he warned in a speech that if Hezbollah rebuilds its infrastructure at the border or reestablishes tunnels, Israel will respond with force, potentially resuming the conflict.
He emphasized that any violations would be met with a strong response.
In a speech on Tuesday, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's ongoing commitment to countering Iran's nuclear ambitions.
He stated that Israel has already targeted Iran's defense capabilities and remains determined to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
The Israeli Prime Minister further stated: "We are committed to bringing all hostages back, ending their suffering, and eliminating Hamas. We've targeted Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah leaders, and destroyed 'terrorist' sites across Lebanon."
He noted the three reasons that led Israel to agree to the ceasefire: focusing on Iran, rehabilitating the Israeli army, and separating the Lebanese front from the Gaza front.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Ceasefire
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Gaza
Next
'Complex and confidential' reasons behind support for agreement with Lebanon despite flaws: Israeli Ministers tell Israel Hayom
Ben-Gvir says agreement with Lebanon "a missed opportunity to defeat Hezbollah"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
0
Middle East News
04:57
UN demands 'permanent ceasefire' in Lebanon, Gaza, Israel
Middle East News
04:57
UN demands 'permanent ceasefire' in Lebanon, Gaza, Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Sixty-day ceasefire plan: Lebanon and Israel strike temporary truce with an uncertain future – here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Sixty-day ceasefire plan: Lebanon and Israel strike temporary truce with an uncertain future – here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:42
Israeli army warns of imminent strikes, urges Tyre residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
15:42
Israeli army warns of imminent strikes, urges Tyre residents to evacuate
0
Lebanon News
12:14
Israel targets Al-Qard Al-Hassan in Sidon
Lebanon News
12:14
Israel targets Al-Qard Al-Hassan in Sidon
0
Lebanon News
12:37
Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
12:37
Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
2
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
3
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
4
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
5
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
6
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
7
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
8
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More