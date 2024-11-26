Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations

Middle East News
2024-11-26 | 13:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israel has approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. 

However, he warned in a speech that if Hezbollah rebuilds its infrastructure at the border or reestablishes tunnels, Israel will respond with force, potentially resuming the conflict. 

He emphasized that any violations would be met with a strong response.

In a speech on Tuesday, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's ongoing commitment to countering Iran's nuclear ambitions. 

He stated that Israel has already targeted Iran's defense capabilities and remains determined to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. 

The Israeli Prime Minister further stated: "We are committed to bringing all hostages back, ending their suffering, and eliminating Hamas. We've targeted Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah leaders, and destroyed 'terrorist' sites across Lebanon."

He noted the three reasons that led Israel to agree to the ceasefire: focusing on Iran, rehabilitating the Israeli army, and separating the Lebanese front from the Gaza front.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Ceasefire

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

Gaza

LBCI Next
'Complex and confidential' reasons behind support for agreement with Lebanon despite flaws: Israeli Ministers tell Israel Hayom
Ben-Gvir says agreement with Lebanon "a missed opportunity to defeat Hezbollah"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

UN demands 'permanent ceasefire' in Lebanon, Gaza, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:57

Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Sixty-day ceasefire plan: Lebanon and Israel strike temporary truce with an uncertain future – here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Israeli army warns of imminent strikes, urges Tyre residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

Israel targets Al-Qard Al-Hassan in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

LBCI
World News
14:57

Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More