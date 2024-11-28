Syria war monitor says more than 130 dead in army-jihadist clashes in north

A monitor of Syria's war said on Thursday that more than 130 combatants had been killed in clashes between the army and jihadist groups in the country's north, as the government also reported fierce fighting.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the toll in the clashes, which began a day earlier after the jihadists launched an attack, "has risen to 132, including 65 fighters" from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, 18 from allied factions "and 49 members of the regime forces".



AFP