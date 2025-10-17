UN says will 'take some time' to scale back Gaza famine

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-10-2025 | 05:39
UN says will &#39;take some time&#39; to scale back Gaza famine
UN says will 'take some time' to scale back Gaza famine

The United Nations said Friday it would take time to reverse a famine in the Gaza Strip and urged the opening of all crossing points into the war-shattered Palestinian territory.

"It's going to take some time to scale back the famine," the U.N. World Food Programme's spokeswoman Abeer Etefa told a media briefing in Geneva, saying the WFP had five distribution points up and running but wanted to get to 145 in order to "flood Gaza with food."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Famine

Gaza Strip

