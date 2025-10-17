News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN says will 'take some time' to scale back Gaza famine
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-10-2025 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN says will 'take some time' to scale back Gaza famine
The United Nations said Friday it would take time to reverse a famine in the Gaza Strip and urged the opening of all crossing points into the war-shattered Palestinian territory.
"It's going to take some time to scale back the famine," the U.N. World Food Programme's spokeswoman Abeer Etefa told a media briefing in Geneva, saying the WFP had five distribution points up and running but wanted to get to 145 in order to "flood Gaza with food."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Famine
Gaza Strip
Next
Turkish specialists await Israeli greenlight to enter Gaza: AFP
France, Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time: Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time: Red Cross
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
0
World News
2025-10-09
WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire
World News
2025-10-09
WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
UN says 560 tons of food entering Gaza daily since ceasefire but more needed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
UN says 560 tons of food entering Gaza daily since ceasefire but more needed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Turkish specialists await Israeli greenlight to enter Gaza: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Turkish specialists await Israeli greenlight to enter Gaza: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:09
France, Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:09
France, Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force resolution
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
0
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese president, PM review situation in south amid continued Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese president, PM review situation in south amid continued Israeli attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
5
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
8
Lebanon News
14:22
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
Lebanon News
14:22
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More