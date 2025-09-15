UK says fighter jets to join NATO missions over Poland

15-09-2025 | 12:54
UK fighter jets will join a NATO operation over Poland to help defend the alliance's eastern flank after Russian drones entered Polish airspace last week, the defence ministry said Monday.

"British fighter jets will fly air defence missions over Poland to counter aerial threats from Russia, including drones, as part of NATO's Eastern Sentry mission," the ministry said in a statement, adding the missions by RAF Typhoons will start "in the coming days."

AFP

