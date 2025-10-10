US oil contract WTI drops below $60 after Gaza ceasefire

World News
10-10-2025 | 09:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US oil contract WTI drops below $60 after Gaza ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US oil contract WTI drops below $60 after Gaza ceasefire

The U.S. benchmark oil contract, WTI, traded under $60 per barrel on Friday after a ceasefire in Gaza came into effect and as the market is weighed by greater supply.

West Texas Intermediate slid 2.8 percent to $59.78 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbled 2.7 percent to $63.47.

AFP

World News

United States

Benchmark

Oil

WTI

Ceasefire

Gaza

LBCI Next
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Israel says Gaza ceasefire to begin 'within 24 hours' after security cabinet meeting

LBCI
World News
2025-10-09

WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-24

Iran oil sales to China would continue even if UN sanctions activated: Oil minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-09

US imposes sanctions on China refinery, others for Iran oil purchases

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:33

Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17

UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan

LBCI
World News
11:40

Trump slams 'hostile' China, says has no reason to meet Xi

LBCI
World News
10:01

Nobel winner says Venezuela counts on Trump to bring freedom

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanese Cabinet tasks Justice Ministry with exploring legal action against Israel over attacks on journalists

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14

Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon

LBCI
World News
08:22

White House says Nobel Trump snub was 'politics over peace'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More