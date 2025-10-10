News
US oil contract WTI drops below $60 after Gaza ceasefire
World News
10-10-2025 | 09:41
US oil contract WTI drops below $60 after Gaza ceasefire
The U.S. benchmark oil contract, WTI, traded under $60 per barrel on Friday after a ceasefire in Gaza came into effect and as the market is weighed by greater supply.
West Texas Intermediate slid 2.8 percent to $59.78 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbled 2.7 percent to $63.47.
AFP
World News
United States
Benchmark
Oil
WTI
Ceasefire
Gaza
