Turkey says Gaza stabilization force must guarantee lasting ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-11-2025 | 04:29
Turkey says Gaza stabilization force must guarantee lasting ceasefire

Turkey's main expectation from a planned International Stabilization Force in Gaza is for it to provide guarantees that the fragile ceasefire will last, its Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

NATO member Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's devastating two-year assault on Gaza, calling it a genocide. It has emerged as a critical player and mediator in ceasefire efforts, voicing a desire to join the stabilization force despite Israel's repeated objections.

At a briefing in Ankara, the ministry also said Turkey believed the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) must ensure unhindered humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza in line with international law.



Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Gaza

Stabilization

Ceasefire

