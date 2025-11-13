Hamas, Islamic Jihad say to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT

The armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad said they would hand over the remains of another hostage on Thursday as part of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal with Israel in Gaza.



"The Al-Quds Brigades and the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the body of one of the occupation's captives, which was found today in the Morag area north of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip, at 8:00 pm Gaza time (1800 GMT)," a Hamas statement said.



Of the 28 deceased hostages Hamas agreed to hand over to Israel under the deal, it has so far returned 24.





AFP