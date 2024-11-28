Member of Iranian Revolutionary Guard killed in Syria, ISNA reports

The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Thursday that Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was killed in Syria by "terrorists" linked to Israel, without providing further details.



Opposition groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched an attack on Wednesday on 12 towns and villages in the Aleppo governorate, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



Reuters