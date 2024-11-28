Member of Iranian Revolutionary Guard killed in Syria, ISNA reports

Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Member of Iranian Revolutionary Guard killed in Syria, ISNA reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Member of Iranian Revolutionary Guard killed in Syria, ISNA reports

The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Thursday that Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was killed in Syria by "terrorists" linked to Israel, without providing further details.

Opposition groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched an attack on Wednesday on 12 towns and villages in the Aleppo governorate, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Syria

Israel

LBCI Next
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,330: Health ministry
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Syria says six killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-25

Israel's army claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapon smuggling routes in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-25

Syria state TV says Israel struck Syrian bridges near Lebanon border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Palestinian president names interim successor if he has to leave post

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

EU's Borrell says ICC's decisions must be respected

LBCI
Middle East News
10:05

Syria jihadists, allies cut key highway linking Damascus to Aleppo: Monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
09:52

Syrian and Russian jets bomb rebel-held northwest Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:31

Venezuela slams US sanctions as 'desperate act' against 'patriots'

LBCI
World News
03:29

Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Baalbek-Hermel governor to LBCI: Baalbek Citadel unharmed, minor damage to nearby sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More