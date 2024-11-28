News
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Member of Iranian Revolutionary Guard killed in Syria, ISNA reports
Middle East News
2024-11-28 | 07:38
Member of Iranian Revolutionary Guard killed in Syria, ISNA reports
The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Thursday that Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was killed in Syria by "terrorists" linked to Israel, without providing further details.
Opposition groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched an attack on Wednesday on 12 towns and villages in the Aleppo governorate, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iranian Revolutionary Guard
Syria
Israel
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,330: Health ministry
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
Recommended For You
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
Our visitors readings
0
World News
World News
0
World News
World News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Videos
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Most read
1
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
3
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
4
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
5
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
6
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
7
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
8
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
