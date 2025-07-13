Syria says wildfires contained after 10 days

13-07-2025
Syria says wildfires contained after 10 days
Syria says wildfires contained after 10 days

Syria's civil defense agency on Sunday said wildfires in the country's west, which have burned vast tracts of forest and farmland and forced evacuations, had been brought under control after 10 days.

In a statement on Facebook, the agency said that "with the spread of the fires halted and the fire hotspots brought under control on all fronts" on Saturday, teams on the ground were working to cool down the affected areas while monitoring any signs of reignition.


Middle East News

Syria

Wildfires

Fires

Forest

Syria signs $800 million agreement with DP World to bolster ports infrastructure
Netanyahu says working with Trump on Arab normalization
