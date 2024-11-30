News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria war monitor says rebels control 'most of' Aleppo city
Middle East News
2024-11-30 | 02:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria war monitor says rebels control 'most of' Aleppo city
A monitor of Syria's war said Saturday jihadist rebels now controlled a majority of Aleppo city, reporting Russian air strikes on parts of Syria's second city for the first time since 2016.
"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions... took control of most of the city and government centres and prisons", said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, adding that overnight, Russian "warplanes launched raids on areas of Aleppo city for the first time since 2016".
AFP
Middle East News
Aleppo
Syria
Russia
Next
Syrian army admits rebels entered 'large parts' of Aleppo city
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:50
Syria's military announces Aleppo troop withdrawal to prepare counteroffensive
Middle East News
06:50
Syria's military announces Aleppo troop withdrawal to prepare counteroffensive
0
Middle East News
04:57
Syrian army admits rebels entered 'large parts' of Aleppo city
Middle East News
04:57
Syrian army admits rebels entered 'large parts' of Aleppo city
0
Middle East News
09:24
Intense Syrian, Russian strikes on Idlib rebel enclave
Middle East News
09:24
Intense Syrian, Russian strikes on Idlib rebel enclave
0
Middle East News
09:06
Syrian army says repels jihadist offensive on Aleppo
Middle East News
09:06
Syrian army says repels jihadist offensive on Aleppo
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:30
Syrian opposition forces say all of Idlib province under their control: Reuters
Middle East News
07:30
Syrian opposition forces say all of Idlib province under their control: Reuters
0
Middle East News
06:50
Syria's military announces Aleppo troop withdrawal to prepare counteroffensive
Middle East News
06:50
Syria's military announces Aleppo troop withdrawal to prepare counteroffensive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
0
Middle East News
05:39
IRGC chief: Militants in Syria operate under Israeli command
Middle East News
05:39
IRGC chief: Militants in Syria operate under Israeli command
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Lebanon's Mikati urges UK support for UNIFIL, highlights need for immediate ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Lebanon's Mikati urges UK support for UNIFIL, highlights need for immediate ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
US envoy Amos Hochstein to head to Beirut shortly, Axios reporter confirms
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
US envoy Amos Hochstein to head to Beirut shortly, Axios reporter confirms
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah: Israel will face retribution and bears full responsibility for 'criminal explosions'
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah: Israel will face retribution and bears full responsibility for 'criminal explosions'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
2
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
5
Lebanon News
11:30
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:30
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
8
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More