Syria war monitor says rebels control 'most of' Aleppo city

A monitor of Syria's war said Saturday jihadist rebels now controlled a majority of Aleppo city, reporting Russian air strikes on parts of Syria's second city for the first time since 2016.



"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions... took control of most of the city and government centres and prisons", said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, adding that overnight, Russian "warplanes launched raids on areas of Aleppo city for the first time since 2016".



AFP