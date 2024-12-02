Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce

2024-12-02 | 12:17
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of &#39;serious violation&#39; of Lebanon truce
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of a "serious violation" of the ceasefire in Lebanon on Monday after the group targeted a military position.

"Hezbollah's firing [...] is a serious violation of the ceasefire and Israel will respond forcefully. We are determined to uphold the ceasefire and respond to any violation by Hezbollah, no matter how minor or serious," Netanyahu said in a statement.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hezbollah

Lebanon

CENTCOM: Houthi attacks on US destroyers and ships in Gulf of Aden foiled
US, France, Germany, UK urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
