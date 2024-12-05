Syria rebel leader says 'no revenge' after fighters seize Hama

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani said there would be "no revenge" after his Islamist group on Thursday seized the Syrian city of Hama, where government forces crushed an uprising in 1982.



"I ask God almighty that it be a conquest with no revenge," Jolani said in a video message on the Telegram channel of the rebel factions' joint operations room, after announcing the fighters had entered Hama "to cleanse the wound that has endured in Syria for 40 years."





AFP