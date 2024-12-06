UN says at least 370,000 people displaced by Syria fighting

At least 370,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Syria since November 27, the U.N. secretary-general's spokesman said Friday, as rebel forces continue to gain ground.



"Since the escalation of hostilities, at least 370,000 men, women and children, boys and girls, have been displaced, including 100,000 who left their homes more than once. Most of the displaced are women and children," Stephane Dujarric said.



AFP