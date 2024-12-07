Syria army says boosting deployment around Damascus and in south

Syria army says boosting deployment around Damascus and in south

The Syrian army said it was strengthening its defense lines around Damascus and in the south on Saturday, as panic spread in the capital after the rebels said they were drawing close.

"Our armed units are reinforcing their lines throughout the Damascus countryside and the southern region," a spokesperson for the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said in a televised statement.

He also said the army was launching operations against rebels in the "Hama and Homs countrysides (in central Syria) and the northern Daraa countryside" in the south.

