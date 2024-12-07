In a significant move towards resolving the Syrian conflict, discussions have centered on a proposed plan aimed at achieving peace.



The outlined roadmap, which is being circulated, includes crucial political, military, and diplomatic measures that could reshape the country's future.



Here are the main points being discussed:



-Begin the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254;

-Form a national unity government under the supervision of a team from the United Nations and the Arab League within one month;

-Bashar al-Assad remains president for 6-9 months, delegating significant powers to a newly agreed-upon, independent prime minister;

-Draft a new constitution by a new committee, one-third appointed by the U.N., one-third by Damascus, and one-third by the Syrian opposition;

-Russia, Iran, and Turkey to monitor the ceasefire;

-All forces withdraw to their bases, and joint police units deploy to protect cities;

-All foreign troops are to withdraw from the country by the end of 2025;

-The new government would call for presidential and parliamentary elections with new candidates after 6-9 months.