On Friday, April 25, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline dropped by LBP 26,000, diesel fell by LBP 22,000, while the price of gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for fuel derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,339,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,379,000

Diesel: LBP 1,211,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,019,000