Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Lebanon Economy
25-04-2025 | 03:10
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
On Friday, April 25, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline dropped by LBP 26,000, diesel fell by LBP 22,000, while the price of gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for fuel derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,339,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,379,000
Diesel: LBP 1,211,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,019,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Drop
Next
Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
Previous
