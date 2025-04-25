Lebanon's fuel prices drop

Lebanon Economy
25-04-2025 | 03:10
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Lebanon's fuel prices drop

On Friday, April 25, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline dropped by LBP 26,000, diesel fell by LBP 22,000, while the price of gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for fuel derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,339,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,379,000
Diesel: LBP 1,211,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,019,000
 

