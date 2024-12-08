Emirati official says events in Syria reflect political failure

2024-12-08 | 02:19
Emirati official says events in Syria reflect political failure
Emirati official says events in Syria reflect political failure

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, said on Sunday, shortly after the Syrian opposition announced the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Damascus, that non-governmental entities should not be allowed to exploit the political vacuum.

In his first official comments on the Syrian situation during the Manama Dialogue Forum, he added, "The unfolding events in Syria are also a clear indicator of political failure and the destructive nature of conflicts and chaos."

Reuters

