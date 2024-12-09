Syria transition must ensure 'accountability' for past crimes, UN says

Any political transition in Syria following the fall of president Bashar al-Assad must include accountability for those behind crimes committed under his rule, the U.N. rights chief said on Monday.



"Any political transition must ensure accountability for perpetrators of serious violations and guarantee that those responsible are held to account," Volker Turk told reporters, adding: "All measures must be taken to ensure the protection of all minorities, and to avert reprisals and acts of revenge."



AFP