Monitor says series of Israeli strikes on Syria former army sites

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 10:32
High views
Monitor says series of Israeli strikes on Syria former army sites
Monitor says series of Israeli strikes on Syria former army sites

Israel conducted strikes Monday targeting positions of the deposed Syrian government's army including in Damascus, the south and the coast, a war monitor said, the latest in a series of attacks since rebels took over a day earlier.

"Israeli strikes targeted military sites, including weapons depots housing anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft weapons," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor told AFP. 

"Israel is deliberately destroying anything it perceives as a threat," he added.

AFP
 

